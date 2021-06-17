Beaumont, Spectrum to form 22-hospital system in Michigan

Two Michigan health systems — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — have signed a letter of intent to create a new 22-hospital health system.

The systems aim to complete the reorganization this fall, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The new system, by the numbers:

305 outpatient locations

64,000+ team members

7,500 affiliated, independent and employed physicians

3,000+ affiliated, independent and employed advanced practice providers

15,000+ nurses

The temporary legal name of the new organization is BHSH System.

Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum, will lead BHSH. John Fox, president and CEO of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont, will stay aboard throughout the transition and leave the organization once it is complete.

A new 16-member board of directors will govern BHSH, with seven seats appointed by Beaumont, seven seats appointed by Spectrum, one for Ms. Freese Decker, and a new member to be appointed. The board will include at least three physicians.

The combined system will have two headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield.

A planned merger between Beaumont and Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, was canceled in October 2020, about four months after it was announced. At the time, Beaumont said it wanted to focus on "local market priorities."