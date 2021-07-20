Rush taps former Northwell exec as CIO

Jeff Gautney has been selected as the vice president and CIO at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.

Mr. Gautney will lead a vision for strategic planning, integrating and implementation for IT across the health system, according to a July 8 news release shared with Becker's.

Four details:

In his most recent position, Mr. Gautney served as the managing director of the EHR practice at Huron Consulting Group. He consulted healthcare clients on a range of IT services, such as vendor selection, IT planning and tech-enabled innovation. He has collaborated with Mount Sinai Health System and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, both based in New York City.

He was the senior vice president and CIO at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health for more than six years. While serving at Northwell, he grew his IT team from 160 to 750 tech professionals. He managed more than 700 vendor applications, data centers with more than 1,000 servers and a $120 million operating budget.

He has also worked at Allscripts and consulting firm Deloitte.