Patti Clausen, BSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente's Panorama City and Antelope Valley service area in Southern California, the health system said this week.

Ms. Clausen brings 23 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role. Most recently, she was chief nurse executive at Kaiser Permanente's Los Angeles Medical Center.

Kaiser Permanente, which announced the appointment July 19, is based in Oakland, Calif.