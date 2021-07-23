Adventist + Rideout president to retire after 38-year healthcare career

Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health and Rideout, will retire Oct. 31 after 38 years in healthcare, he said July 22.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve our team and community these past three years," he said in a news release. "I've been so impressed with this community's commitment to making a difference and caring for others."

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health appointed Mr. Rawson as permanent president of Marysville, Calif.-based Rideout in 2018.

During his tenure, he led workers through their transition to Adventist Health after the finalization of an affiliation deal between Adventist Health and Rideout.

Mr. Rawson previously served as president of Paradise, Calif.-based Adventist Health Feather River and held positions in 10 other Adventist Health communities in California. He also was CEO of Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta (Calif.) and senior vice president for strategic planning for Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health.

Additionally, he co-founded consulting company HC2 Strategies.