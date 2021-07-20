CEO of Tenet Tennessee hospital steps down

Sally Deitch, RN, has stepped down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), a Tenet spokesperson confirmed July 20.

Ms. Deitch had served in her role since October 2019. Jay Krishnaswamy will step in as the interim CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Tenet’s Memphis Market, overseeing the two Tenet hospitals in Tennessee.

"We thank Sally for her contributions and look forward to drawing on Jay's vast industry knowledge gained from years of experience serving as a hospital CEO and other leadership roles," Tenet spokesperson Daisy Burroughs said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Mr. Krishnaswamy was CEO of Dallas-based Doctors Hospital at White Rock Lake, now Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock.