Louisiana hospital CEO to step down for Duke role

Barbara Griffith, MD, president and CEO of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., has accepted a new position as president of Duke Health's Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital.

Dr. Griffith will leave Woman's Hospital in September. Paul Cleckner, the hospital's chief transformation officer, has been named interim CEO and will begin his tenure after Dr. Griffith's departure.

"Duke Health and North Carolina have always been home," Dr. Griffith said in a July 20 news release. "It is such a privilege to join the amazing team at Duke Raleigh Hospital when it is growing its footprint in Wake County and opening a beautiful new bed tower, the South Pavilion. I am thrilled that I will soon be a part of it."

Dr. Griffith has helmed Woman's Hospital since October 2019. Previously, she was chief medical officer of Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C., and served as president and CFO of Durham Emergency Physicians, the medical practice within Duke Regional's emergency department.

Dr. Griffith is board-certified in emergency medicine.