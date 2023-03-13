10 recent hospital, health system executive exits

The following hospital and health system executive exits have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 20:

1. Shawn Morrow left his role as CEO of Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare.

2. Guy Hudson, MD, will be stepping down as CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services and chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's north division.

3. Lori Herndon, BSN, RN, plans to retire as president and CEO of Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare.

4. Jamie Easterling, president and COO of TriHealth's Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio, has left his role.

5. Jay Finnegan is retiring as CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

6. Deborah Wilson, CEO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, is retiring in May after four decades in healthcare.

7. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth after nine years in the role.

8. Elizabeth "Betty" Sheridan, RN, retired as chief administrative officer for Inspira Medical Center Elmer (N.J.) and Vineland (N.J.).

9. Mark Foote resigned as CFO of Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital.

10. Joseph "Jody" White will retire as CEO of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital in September.