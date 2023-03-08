Ohio hospital president exits

The president and COO of TriHealth's Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio, has left his role, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported March 7.

A spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that Jamie Easterling is no longer employed by Cincinnati-based TriHealth. No further information was provided about the departure.

Mr. Easterling had served as president and COO of Bethesda North since March 2021 and had been with TriHealth for more than two decades.

John Ward, senior vice president of TriHealth's Bethesda North Region, will serve in the post in the interim while a search for a new president is conducted, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Before joining Bethesda North, Mr. Easterling served as president and COO of TriHealth's Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.