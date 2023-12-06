10 notable CFO transitions in 2023

Cleveland Clinic and Tenet Healthcare were among the large health systems that named new CFOs in 2023, while a Kansas hospital fired its CFO after more than a month after discovering he was a convicted felon who changed his name.

Here are 10 of this year's hospital and health system CFO moves that captured the attention of Becker's readers.

Note: This list includes transitions that have been among the most popular with readers in terms of page views and is not exhaustive. The moves are listed in reverse chronological order.

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health named Brad Clark executive vice president and CFO, effective Dec. 1. He had served in the position on an interim basis since August following the resignation of CFO Anthony DeFurio, who left the position for opportunities outside the organization.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health on Nov. 9 named Aaron Lewis executive vice president and CFO to take over for the health system's current CFO, Michael Coggin, who is retiring in March.

3. Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital terminated CFO Mike Rogers after about a month on the job after hospital staff discovered he is a convicted felon who changed his name last year. On Oct. 26, hospital staff members discovered inconsistencies regarding Mr. Rogers' identity, according to an internal memo shared with Becker's by a hospital spokesperson. The following day it was discovered that he legally changed his name in October 2022 from his given name of Michael Patrick Brunton, a convicted felon.

4. Clay Ashdown became the CFO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health on Oct. 23 after 23 years with the system. He succeeded Janie Wade, who stepped down from the role.

5. Frederick Hargett became the executive vice president and CFO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC on Oct. 1. He succeeded Edward Karlovich, who has been with the health system since 1990 and announced his retirement earlier this year. Mr. Hargett joined from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, where he has served as executive vice president and CFO for 15 years.

6. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's CFO, Kim Hodgkinson, abruptly left the health system Sept. 7. A health system spokesperson did not disclose if she was dismissed or resigned, or if her departure had any correlation to the cybersecurity event the organization had been dealing with since Aug. 27.

7. Staci Dickerson became executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health on July 17. She joined from San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, where she served as senior vice president of finance and CFO.

8. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare announced June 23 that Sun Park will assume the role of CFO in 2024 following the retirement of Dan Cancelmi. Mr. Park previously served as AmerisourceBergen executive vice president and group CFO for pharmaceutical distribution and strategic global sourcing.

9. John Mordach became the executive vice president and CFO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health on March 20. He joined from Durham, N.C.-basedDuke University Health System where he served as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer.

10. Dennis Laraway became CFO of Cleveland Clinic on March 13. He had previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health.





