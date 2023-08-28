Hospital Sisters, Prevea Health experiencing systemwide outage

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System and Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health are experiencing sporadic phone access and have reported that their websites and computer applications have been experiencing an outage since Aug. 27, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

The websites for 15 of Hospital Sisters Health System's hospitals are down as of Aug. 28, as well as myprevea.com. HSHS owns a 50 percent stake in Prevea.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but has been reported to have started at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The hospitals are following "normal downtime procedures" to care for patients, according to the Aug. 28 story.

Prevea posted on Facebook Aug. 28 that its MyChart and MyPrevea communication is currently unavailable.