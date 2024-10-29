Why OpenAI is hiring for healthcare jobs

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is hiring research scientists and engineers to further its move into the healthcare sector.

The positions will concentrate on "universalizing access to health information," "using health as a testbed for safety/alignment," and "learning how to deploy in high-stakes domains," according to an Oct. 28 LinkedIn post from Karan Singhal, a health AI leader at OpenAI. The company's Health AI team aims to design "trustworthy AI models that can assist medical professionals and improve patient outcomes," according to the job listing.

No healthcare expertise is required for the position, though previous experience in health-related research or AI deployments is considered a bonus. The job pays $295,000 to $440,000 a year. OpenAI also recently partnered with a health system on a ChatGPT platform.