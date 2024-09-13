UTHealth Houston, OpenAI partner

UTHealth Houston is entering into a partnership with OpenAI, the organization that developed ChatGPT.

As part of the partnership, UTHealth Houston will grant students, faculty and staff access to OpenAI's ChatGPT Education tool, according to a Sept. 13 news release. The platform will be used to create custom solutions.

"By using these advanced tools, we aim to develop safe and trusted solutions that improve the patient experience, drive innovative research, streamline operations, and provide state-of-the-art capabilities for data analysis. Ultimately, this will benefit our entire health care and academic ecosystem," Amar Yousif, vice president and chief information officer at UTHealth Houston said in the release.