IBM strengthens ties with health systems

IBM continues to deepen its partnerships with health systems, leveraging artificial intelligence to address some of healthcare's most pressing challenges.

With collaborations spanning from New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System to Cleveland Clinic, the tech giant is working to make strides in enhancing care delivery and operational efficiency.

Mount Sinai and IBM

In August, Mount Sinai announced a partnership with IBM, a research initiative called the Phenotypes Reimagined to Define Clinical Treatment and Outcome Research study. It aims to enhance mental health outcomes for young people.

This study will use AI and behavioral health data to forecast outcomes — such as treatment dropout, hospitalizations and emergency room visits — for individuals ages 15 to 30 who are receiving mental health assessments and treatment for the first time.

Cleveland Clinic and IBM

Cleveland Clinic launched a global AI collaboration with IBM to drive medical research and innovation.

This collaboration, which brings together healthcare leaders from various countries, focuses on advancing research in healthcare AI, particularly in the areas of genomics, precision medicine and patient outcomes.

In January, Cleveland Clinic and IBM released the first findings from their collaboration, showcasing how AI could benefit cancer patients.

The research, published Jan. 16 in Briefings in Bioinformatics, demonstrates that AI can be trained to recognize how immune systems detect cancer cells, opening new possibilities for developing immunotherapy treatments.

This 10-year collaboration has led to the establishment of a joint accelerator center focused on advancing healthcare discoveries using AI and cloud computing. A key milestone in the partnership was the installation of IBM's Quantum System One, the first healthcare-dedicated quantum computer, at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute in 2023.