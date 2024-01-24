Cleveland Clinic, IBM publish 1st AI findings

Cleveland Clinic and IBM published the first findings from their artificial intelligence partnership, showing how the technology could help cancer patients.

The health system and tech company came together in 2021 to use AI and quantum and other high-powered computing to discover new medical advances. The researchers, who published their work Jan. 16 in Briefings in Bioinformatics, developed AI to learn how immune systems recognize cancer cells, opening avenues for new immunotherapy treatments.

"These discoveries are an example of what makes this partnership successful — combining IBM's cutting-edge computational resources with Cleveland Clinic's medical expertise," said Timothy Chan, MD, PhD, chair of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Immunotherapy and Precision Immuno-Oncology, in a Jan. 23 news release. "These findings resulted from a key collaboration between everyone from a world-class expert in cancer immunotherapy to our physics-based simulation and AI experts. Collaboration when combined with innovation has terrific potential."