Elon Musk solicits medical images for his AI chatbot

Elon Musk is seeking medical scans for his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, to help improve the platform.

"Try submitting x-ray, PET, MRI or other medical images to Grok for analysis," the tech titan wrote Oct. 29 on X. "This is still early stage, but it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good. Let us know where Grok gets it right or needs work."

Mr. Musk founded the company behind Grok, xAI, after departing OpenAI, the ChatGPT developer he helped start in 2015. While Grok isn't the only AI that analyzes medical images, his "crowdsourcing" approach to its development is unique.