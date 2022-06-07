Apple releases AFib, medication tracker

Apple introduced a new app that helps people track medications and a new smartwatch feature that helps people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation track how frequently their heart rhythm shows signs of the condition.

The medication tracker allows users to scan pill bottles to search for a medication and reminds them when to take it. The software will also alert users to potentially dangerous interactions between drugs in their medicine cabinet.

The smartwatch feature dubbed AFib History allows people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation to pinpoint episodes and track how much time they've spent in atrial fibrillation. The feature also allows users to see how other health and lifestyle data, like sleep, weight, and exercise might be impacting their condition. The feature has received FDA clearance.

Users can also download a PDF that contains a detailed history of their atrial fibrillation and lifestyle factors, that can be shared with physicians and care providers.