Amazon's 10 largest M&A deals

Retail and tech giant Amazon has been eyeing a bid for digital health company Signify Health; the potential acquisition highlights the shift into the healthcare market Amazon is undergoing.

In 2018, the company acquired online pharmacy company PillPack for $1 billion. Since then, the company has broadened its reach into the healthcare market with its massive $3.9 billion agreement to acquire OneMedical in July and news of a potential bid for Signify.

The possibility of Amazon acquiring Signify caused Signify stocks to shoot up 32 percent Aug. 22. However, Amazon stock price dropped 3.6 percent the same day.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Signify is valued at $8 billion. An acquisition of this size would place it firmly within Amazon's 10 largest mergers and acquisitions.

The full list of Amazon's 10 largest mergers and acquisitions, according to CB Insights: