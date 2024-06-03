Amazon opens 1st California pharmacy

Amazon has opened its first pharmacy in California, the Long Beach (Calif.) Press-Telegram reported.

The pharmacy will provide free, same-day medication deliveries in the greater Los Angeles area, according to the May 29 story. The facility is one of a dozen Amazon Pharmacy locations nationwide.

"Our mission with Pharmacy is to make it easier for people to get and stay healthy," John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said prior to a May 29 ribbon-cutting ceremony covered by the newspaper. "It's that simple."

The pharmacy, located next to a same-day Amazon fulfillment center in Corona, Calif., stocks more than 1,000 medications, the Press-Telegram reported.

“One of the benefits of [the] pharmacy, from a shipping and a delivery [standpoint], is it's light and small," Mr. Love said, according to the news outlet. "So there's a lot of medications that we can sort in a fairly small amount of space."