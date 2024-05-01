Amazon pharmacy home delivery services to expand to more cities

Amazon's first-quarter earnings increased 225% in 2024 compared to last year, and the company listed its pharmacy services as one of its recent wins.

In the first three months of 2024, Amazon logged $10.4 billion, according to an April 30 financial report. The previous year, that figure was $3.2 billion.

Amazon said it plans to capitalize more on pharmacy home delivery services. In mid-March, the company and Eli Lilly announced a partnership to deliver weight loss drugs and other medications to patients' homes.

Same-day deliveries are available in Los Angeles and New York City, and at least a dozen more cities will see the service by the end of 2024, Amazon said.

It will also launch health condition programs aimed at making it easier for patients "to discover and enroll in digital health benefits for conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, and high blood pressure in Amazon's U.S. store," the company said.