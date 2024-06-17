Why patients aren't using virtual care

Nearly half of patients have had a virtual health appointment in the past two years, and 9 in 10 of those individuals were satisfied with the visit, according to a report from healthcare communications firm Jarrard Inc.

Of the 51% of patients who haven't had a recent virtual visit, here are the top reasons why (respondents could choose more than one option), per the survey of 1,034 U.S. adults released in May:

1. I prefer seeing my provider in person: 55%

2. I have not needed to see a provider for care, whether in person or virtual: 22%

3. The care I needed required being in person: 20%

4. I was not comfortable with the virtual visit technology: 11%

5. My provider did/does not offer virtual visits: 11%

6. I did not have the resources/technology to have a virtual visit: 4%

7. Other: 3%