House subcommittee passes hospital-at-home, telehealth extension

A U.S. House subcommittee passed legislation that would extend telehealth flexibilities for two years and the hospital-at-home program for five.

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health advanced the Telehealth Modernization Act on May 16, the American Hospital Association said.

The law would do away with geographic originating site rules for telehealth through 2026 and extend the CMS waiver for hospitals to provide acute care at home through 2029. Both measures are set to expire Dec. 31.

It is another sign of bipartisan support for continuing the pandemic-era flexibilities that allowed virtual and hospital-at-home care to expand significantly. A similar bill passed a House committee May 8; it would also fund the programs through reform on pharmacy benefit managers. Meanwhile, two U.S. senators introduced legislation May 15 to extend "hospital at home" for five more years.