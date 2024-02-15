9 health systems newly approved for 'hospital at home'

While some health systems have been apprehensive about setting up hospital-at-home programs because of reimbursement uncertainty, hospitals continue to seek CMS approval to provide acute care in the home.

As of February, CMS has authorized 312 hospitals in 37 states spanning 131 health systems for the programs, where patients with such conditions as heart failure and sepsis are treated at home via nurse visits and virtual physician appointments. The top health systems are caring for dozens of patients per day at home.

Here are nine new health systems that have been OK'd for the CMS hospital-at-home waiver in the past six months (and their approval dates):

1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): Oct. 26

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.)

2. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.): Nov. 1

St. Francis Hospital (Federal Way, Wash.)

St. Anne Hospital (Burien, Wash.)

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood, Wash.)

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale, Wash.)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

3. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): Nov. 8

Sanford Medical Center (Fargo, N.D.)

4. CareWell Health (East Orange, N.J.): Nov. 13

CareWell Health Medical Center

5. M Health Fairview (Minneapolis): Dec. 14

St. John's Hospital (Maplewood, Minn.)

6. Inspira Health (Mullica Hill, N.J.): Dec. 14

7. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.): Dec. 14

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

8. North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville): Jan. 18

9. Boston Medical Center: Feb. 2