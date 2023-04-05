Top health systems ranked by companies in digital health portfolio

Digital health continues to transform hospitals and health systems, but its adoption varies by organization, according to a new report.

Here are leading health systems ranked by the number of digital health companies in their portfolios, the March 27 study by Galen Growth and Finn Partners found:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 76

2. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): 40

3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 35

4. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 34

5. Cleveland Clinic: 32

6. Boston Children's Hospital: 24

7. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): 23

8. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 19

9. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): 18

10. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): 16

— Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 16

12. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 14

— Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 14

— Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 14

15. Ascension (St. Louis): 8

— Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 8

17. Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 7

18. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 6

19. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 3