Top health systems ranked by companies in digital health portfolio

Digital health continues to transform hospitals and health systems, but its adoption varies by organization, according to a new report.
Here are leading health systems ranked by the number of digital health companies in their portfolios, the March 27 study by Galen Growth and Finn Partners found:
1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 76
2. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): 40
3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 35
4. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 34
5. Cleveland Clinic: 32
6. Boston Children's Hospital: 24
7. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): 23
8. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 19
9. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): 18
10. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): 16
— Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 16
12. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 14
— Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 14
— Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 14
15. Ascension (St. Louis): 8
— Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 8
17. Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 7
18. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 6
19. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 3