Mayo Clinic inks deal with Aidoc

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Aidoc have inked a deal on an artificial intelligence "orchestration engine" to connect clinicians with AI tools.

The partnership gives Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system's digital health and data arm, access to Aidoc's AI operating system that integrates multiple AI applications, arming healthcare providers access with data to support clinical decisions, including triage algorithms and EHR-linked care coordination.

"Aidoc is well-positioned to help us overcome many of the typical challenges of AI-based healthcare solutions such as costly, one-off implementations," said Ed Simcox, vice president of solutions at Mayo Clinic Platform, in an Oct. 9 news release. "Removing such barriers allows healthcare providers of any size to deploy AI (and) to foster better patient outcomes and a better care experience."

Mayo Clinic started working with Aidoc in 2020, but the expanded collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform provides the organization with what the company called an "AI orchestration engine" to deliver an "end-to-end AI platform." Aidoc also launched its operating system at 17 of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's hospitals earlier this year.