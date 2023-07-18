Northwell inks new AI partnership with Aidoc

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health installed Aidoc, an artificial intelligence-powered clinical workflow platform, at 17 of its New York state hospitals.

Aidoc's operating system, aiOS, is designed to reduce some common challenges health systems have with incorporating AI into care, such as integration with existing clinical systems. Through the partnership, Northwell will have access to Aidoc's 13 FDA-approved AI algorithms, according to a July 18 Aidoc news release.

The tool saves $4.5 million per year in prevented readmissions at a 1,000-bed facility, according to a July 18 Aidoc news release.

"Time efficiency remains of utmost importance in today's health care landscape, whether it's delivering care or making a diagnosis," Northwell CIO Sophy Lu said in the release. "When planning to implement AI, the key drivers are seamless integration with existing infrastructure, the ability for rapid deployment in a consistent manner and to optimize the use of IT talent. In addition, workflow must be optimized, so care teams remain focused on delivering outstanding care."