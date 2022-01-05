How cloud migration is helping CIOs

Sustainability is becoming a top priority for chief information officers and cloud migration is proving to be an important role in sustainability efforts, reports The Wall Street Journal.

CIOs are pointing to cloud migration not only as an element of sustainability but for optimization of their existing data centers.

Brian Rice, executive vice president and CIO at healthcare services company Cardinal Health, told The Wall Street Journal his company now does more than 80 percent of its computing on the cloud.

With cloud migration, CIOs are seeing a turn in their companies' sustainability efforts as average energy savings of 80 percent can be found when companies use cloud-based infrastructure instead of onsite data centers, reports The Wall Street Journal.

"There's certainly an environmentally positive impact associated with that," said Mr. Rice to The Wall Street Journal.