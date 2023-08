Digital health in August: 9 startups land $539M

While digital health funding hit a six-year low in the second quarter of 2023, promising startups continue to land big deals. Here are nine digital health investments Becker's reported on in the past month.

1. Zivian Health, a startup founded by a former Cleveland Clinic physician to manage compliance and physician relationships for advanced practitioners, landed $3 million in venture capital funding Aug. 23.

2. Nursa, a digital nurse staffing platform designed to combat hospital staffing shortages, raised $80 million in series B financing Aug. 22.

3. Clinetic, a clinical research software company spun out of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, secured $5 million in series A financing, Triangle Business Journal reported Aug. 21.

4. Viome Life Sciences, a healthcare company creating digital diagnostics tests, raised $86.5 million in series C financing and launched artificial intelligence-powered gut tests in 200 CVS locations Aug. 18.

5. Virtual women's health startup Visana Health received $10.1 million in seed funding Aug. 17 to expand its digital platform.

6. Optum Ventures and Blue Cross of Idaho were among the backers of an $8 million funding round Aug. 9 for Endear Health, a digital engagement platform specializing in value-based care.

7. Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink raised $280 million in series D financing Aug. 7.

8. TytoCare, a virtual healthcare company that provides remote physical exams, received $49 million in growth funding Aug. 3 from four investors, including Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare.

9. Cleveland Clinic led a $17.6 million series B financing round Aug. 1 for Enspire DBS, a company developing neuromodulation therapy for patients recovering from a stroke.