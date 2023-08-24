Former Cleveland Clinic physician's digital health startup lands $3M

A startup founded by a former Cleveland Clinic physician to manage compliance and physician relationships for advanced practitioners has landed $3 million in venture capital funding.

Started in 2022 by Rafid Fadul, MD, Zivian Health says it has already signed deals with more than 20 healthcare providers and expanded beyond primary care into specialties such as women's and behavioral health. Dr. Fadul is also director of pulmonary medicine for Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System and has practiced at MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center.

"We are inspired to have the support of investors aligned with our mission and vision to build a better future in healthcare," he said in an Aug. 23 news release. "Their guidance and insight are critical as we scale and deliver significant value to healthcare enterprises on the frontlines of solving the healthcare pressures plaguing our nation."

The platform connects nurse practitioners and physician assistants to physicians, creating an audit trail of their collaborations and helping with medication and treatment plan signoffs. Dr. Fadul was previously a medical director for virtual care company Wheel. The oversubscribed funding round was led by Wireframe Ventures, Crosslink Capital and NextView Ventures.