Digital diagnostics company raises $86.5M, partners with CVS

Viome Life Sciences, a healthcare company creating digital diagnostics tests, raised $86.5 million in series C financing.

Along with the financing, Viome launched its artificial intelligence-powered gut tests in 200 CVS locations. The company plans to use the financing to support research and development and more retail expansion, according to an Aug. 18 Viome news release.

The company has raised a total of $175 million. Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital and WRG Ventures participated in the financing round.

"We made the strategic decision to invest in Viome, recognizing the groundbreaking fusion of its one-of-a-kind RNA technology with state-of-the-art AI," Robbie Schwietzer, partner at Khosla Ventures, said in the news release. "Coupled with an unparalleled repository of biological data, this synergy doesn't just hint at a revolution; it marks the dawn of a new era in healthcare. The promise here is staggering: the very prevention of an epidemic wave of chronic diseases, spanning mental, metabolic, cognitive, and digestive health."