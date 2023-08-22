Duke spinout raises $5M

Clinetic, a clinical research software company spun out of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, raised $5 million in a series A financing round, Triangle Business Journal reported Aug. 21.

Clinentic was launched in 2020 with the goal of tapping into the vast reservoir of available EHR data for clinical research. So far, the company has partnered with 12 health systems representing 70 hospitals.

With the new financing, the company is looking to partner with more hospitals and life sciences companies.

Sopris Capital led the financing round.

"How do you leverage the potential of the EHR data and add value around how clinical research is performed?" Clinetic CEO Tom Kaminski said. "That's ultimately the mission and vision."