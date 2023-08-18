Visana Health gets over $10M for virtual women's healthcare

Visana Health, a virtual women's healthcare company based in Minneapolis, received $10.1 million in seed funding to expand its digital platform that provides clinical care for women's health conditions.

The funding was co-led by Flare Capital Partners, based in Boston, and Frist Cressey Ventures, based in Nashville, Tenn. Visana plans to use the money to bring its platform to female employees within its existing relationships with national health plans and Fortune 500 companies, Joe Connolly, co-founder and CEO of Visana, said in an Aug. 17 press release from Visana Health.

The digital platform is available in all states through health and employer benefit plans and offers clinical care for conditions such as menopause, endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS, contraception and UTIs. The virtual care model aims to be an alternative option for women to improve rates of underdiagnosis, delayed treatment and ineffective or expensive procedures, according to the release.