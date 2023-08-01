Cleveland Clinic leads $17M financing round for company treating stroke patients

Cleveland Clinic led a $17.6 million series B financing round for Enspire DBS, a company developing neuromodulation therapy for patients recovering from a stroke.

The company will use the funds to launch a clinical trial to treat patients with chronic upper extremity impairment due to stroke. The JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund also participated in the round, according to an Aug. 1 Enspire news release.

"Cleveland Clinic Innovations is dedicated to supporting technologies to enhance patient outcomes. Our most recent investment in Enspire DBS aligns with our focus on innovative neuro-stimulation solutions addressing significant clinical challenges," JD Friedland, managing director of ventures at Cleveland Clinic Innovations, said in the release. "Enspire's emphasis on operationalizing and advancing new technology matches the mission of Cleveland Clinic Innovations."