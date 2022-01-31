Apple Watch feature saves Georgia man after fall

In Morrow, Ga., when an older individual fell outside, his Apple Watch detected the fall and called authorities, potentially saving the man's life, KTVZ reported Jan. 28.

On Jan. 23, the Clayton County Emergency Communications Center responded to a call from an Apple Watch. Authorities were able to trace the Apple Watch's GPS coordinates to the man's approximate location.

Authorities found the man near shrubbery, semi-conscious and in below freezing temperatures. They quickly transported him to the hospital.

Morrow Fire Department, who arrived on scene, said if it wasn't for the Apple Watch call, the man, who suffered from an ongoing medical condition, could have faced a worse outcome.