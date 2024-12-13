9 health systems launch Center of Digital Excellence

Nine health systems have joined the American Telemedicine Association's Center of Digital Excellence as founding members.

The health systems, which include some of the largest and most prestigious in the U.S., plan to share proven strategies that can act as digital transformation benchmarks for the industry.

"Telehealth is not an either/or solution but a critical addition to in-person care, addressing gaps where traditional access is limited or unavailable," American Telemedicine Association CEO Ann Mond Johnson said in a Dec. 12 statement. "With these renowned health systems, we are setting the standard for how innovation and technology can enhance, extend and equalize access to high-quality healthcare for all."

The founding health systems are:

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital (Morgantown, W.Va.)