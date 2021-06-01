6 hospitals, health systems offering sign-on or pandemic bonuses

The following health systems revealed plans in May about offering sign-on bonuses or pandemic appreciation bonuses for workers:

1. Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa., is offering $15,000 signing bonuses for some of its experienced registered nurses.

2. Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor is giving a $1,500 bonus to faculty and staff as an expression of gratitude for their work during the pandemic.

3. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System is giving eligible full-time employees a $1,000 bonus in appreciation for pandemic work.

4. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque (N.M.) is offering new full-time registered nurses $15,000 sign-on bonuses if they sign a two-year work commitment.

5. Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas is giving a $500 bonus to employees in gratitude for their work during the pandemic.

6. Baptist Health System in San Antonio, Texas, is offering new nurses and patient care and lab associates up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses.