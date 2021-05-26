Michigan Medicine to give $1,500 appreciation bonuses to employees

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is giving a $1,500 bonus to faculty and staff in gratitude for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said May 26.

"Michigan Medicine faculty and staff have continuously gone above and beyond during a year full of extreme challenges, and we are delighted to provide them with a $1,500 appreciation bonus," Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the University of Michigan Medical School, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Incredible teamwork was demonstrated by our caregivers, as well as our educators and researchers who all continued to support our mission."

Michigan Medicine includes the U-M Medical School, three hospitals and various clinics. The bonus applies to 29,000 employees, spokesperson Beata Mostafavi said. It will be Included in paychecks on June 30 (monthly paid employees) and July 2 (biweekly paid employees).

Dr. Runge said teams successfully managed COVID-19 patients, as well as those who did not have the virus, throughout the public health crisis that included multiple surges and evolving conditions. He said an extensive expense reduction plan that resulted in about $200 million in cost reductions also helped Michigan Medicine perform exceedingly well operationally and financially.