New Mexico rehab hospital offers $15K sign-on bonuses to nurses

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque (N.M.) is offering new full-time registered nurses $15,000 sign-on bonuses if they sign a two-year work commitment, the hospital said in an announcement about its hiring event May 19.

The hospital is hiring registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and rehabilitation nursing technicians. It also is offering new licensed practical nurses $5,000 sign-on bonuses and new rehabilitation nursing technicians $2,500 sign-on bonuses.

"In talking with our hospital, the pandemic has resulted in many people moving away from the area," the hospital told Becker's. "These bonuses are being offered as a way to help bring our hospital's nurse staffing numbers back to pre-pandemic levels."

