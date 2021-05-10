Baptist Health System offers $20K sign-on bonuses to nurses, care associates

Baptist Health System in San Antonio is offering new nurses, as well as patient care and lab associates, up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses, the health system said in an announcement about its upcoming hiring event May 11.

Baptist said it is hiring nurses for its intensive and progressive care units, in addition to other positions at its Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio. The health system is also offering relocation assistance to job seekers.

In April, the system offered bonuses for positions at its North Central Baptist Hospital and its St. Luke's Baptist Hospital, both in San Antonio, according to CBS affiliate KENS 5.

