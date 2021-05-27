Penn State Health has hundreds of open positions, offering $15K signing bonuses to RNs

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health is looking to hire hundreds of workers and offering enticements to attract workers, according to Penn Live.

The openings are partially for Hampden Medical Center, the 108-bed facility slated to open in Hampden Township, Pa., Oct. 1.

Penn State Health seeks to initially hire 400 people to help staff the $300 million facility, according to the report. Nursing positions, as well as allied health positions and support positions, are available. Open positions also include areas such as maintenance and security.

Eventually, Hampden Medical Center is expected to have about 1,000 employees.

In addition to Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health seeks to immediately fill about 200 openings at Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa., according to Penn Live.

To attract workers, Penn State Health is offering enticements. For example, the health system is offering $15,000 signing bonuses for registered nurses who have at least six months of experience, as well as improved pay for certain shifts and more paid time off for nurses, according to the report. The bonus applies to Hampden and Holy Spirit locations.

Tina Fitzgerald, Penn State Health's director of talent acquisition, told Penn Live there are also starting bonuses for some other jobs.

Learn more about Penn State Health job openings here.