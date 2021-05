Penn State Health in Hershey is opening its Hampden Medical Center Oct. 1, according to Penn Live.

The $300 million facility in Hampden Township, Pa., will include 108-beds, an 18-bay emergency department, an intensive care unit, a maternity unit with level 2 neonatal intensive care and operating rooms.

Four hundred employees are expected to start at the hospital when it opens, with that number growing to about 1,000 in a few years, according to Penn Live.