Alabama health system employees to receive $1K pandemic bonuses

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System said it's giving eligible full-time employees a $1,000 bonus as an expression of gratitude for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible employees will receive the bonus later this summer.

"There are no words to adequately describe what our organization has been through in the past year," the health system said in a May 19 statement. "We've tested more than 150,000 people for COVID-19; cared for more than 3,000 hospitalized patients in our facilities; and in the past five months we've vaccinated more than 155,000 people for COVID-19. Our entire region has depended on Huntsville Hospital Health System and our team came through. We're so proud of our employees and the board of our health system wanted to thank our team members for going above and beyond throughout the pandemic."

Huntsville Hospital Health System is also offering staff members who worked less than full time a prorated amount. It said about 15,000 employees will receive some level of payment.

Huntsville Hospital Health System, which includes its flagship Huntsville Hospital, serves people in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.