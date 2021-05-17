Baylor Scott & White employees to get $500 appreciation bonuses

Baylor Scott & White Health said it's giving a $500 bonus to employees in gratitude for their work the last 14 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative — which represents a $17 million investment by the Dallas-based health system — applies to 33,402 eligible managers and staff members. The bonus will be included on the employees' next paychecks.

"This week is all about gratitude. And, because it cannot be said enough, we want you to know how much we appreciate everything you do. We couldn't be more excited to be all in with you — all in for our patients, all in for each other, all in to change healthcare for the better," CEO Jim Hinton and Chief Human Resources Officer Nakesha Lopez wrote in a message to employees May 14, the same week as National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.

They said they wanted to celebrate employees' courage, dedication and commitment.

"Over the last year, we supported one another like family, and we pursued opportunities to lift each other up," said Mr. Hinton and Ms. Lopez. "As we look back, we do so with pride. And as we move forward, let’s do so with renewed hope and confidence in not only the important work we do for our patients and members, but in how we will continue to be there for each other."

Baylor Scott & White Health has 40,031 employees.

