Offensive graffiti halts MetroHealth construction

Cleveland-based MetroHealth and a contractor suspended construction on the system's new hospital Aug. 6 after offensive, racially-motivated graffiti was discovered in a portable toilet on the job site, according to cleveland.com

The graffiti, directed toward Mexican Americans, is "unacceptable and will not be tolerated," MetroHealth Senior Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Alan Nevel said in a statement to cleveland.com. Only workers can access the portable toilets, making it unlikely someone not working on the project is responsible for the graffiti.

Construction resumed Aug. 10 with additional training and instruction for the nearly 400 workers on the project, according to the report.

The hospital is part of a nearly $1 billion campus transformation project that MetroHealth began in 2019. Read more about the project here.



