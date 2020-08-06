Tampa General seeks $500M in bonds for capital projects

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is seeking $500 million in bonds for expansion and renovation projects, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

During a virtual meeting Aug. 6, the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Industrial Development Authority passed a motion to move forward in the process to grant the hospital the fixed-rate bonds.

During the meeting, Tampa General Hospital Vice President and CFO Mark Runyon provided details on several capital projects the funds would be used for, including adding 100 new ICU beds, creating 12 new operating suites and renovating 15 operating rooms. The hospital is also planning a new freestanding emergency department, parking garage, energy plant and sterile processing facility, according to the report.

There will be a meeting for the bond resolution later this year, according to the report.

