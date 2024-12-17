How 5 health systems are spending donations

Here is how Cedars-Sinai, WashU Medicine and three other health systems plan to spend recently received donations:

1. St. Louis-based WashU Medicine renamed its neurosurgery department the Taylor Family Department of Neurosurgery after receiving a $50 million gift from Barbara and Andrew Taylor. The donation will be used to recruit neurosurgeons and neurosurgery researchers, innovate patient care and enhance the department's research capabilities.

2. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai received a $35 million donation to advance research and care across interventional cardiology. Of the $35 million, $30 million will be used to create the Karsh Division of Interventional Cardiology and $5 million will go toward the establishment of the Karsh Distinguished Chair in Interventional Cardiology. The funding was given from Martha and Bruce Karsh and the Karsh Family Foundation.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health raised more than $125.8 million in its largest fundraising campaign in the system's history. The Onward as One campaign, which launched in 2020, includes gifts from 7,712 donors. The donations will be used to support initiatives including the opening of a medical pavilion at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., which will house cancer care services and surgical suites.

4. Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland received a $16 million gift to establish a clinic for pediatric neuromuscular disorders. The clinic, which will be established as the Ramberg Ford Pediatric Neuromuscular Disorders Center, will focus on multidisciplinary patient care, family support and clinical research.

5. Children's Hospital New Orleans' ThriveKids Program will receive $30 million in funding from the city over the next decade. The program is a partnership with NOLA Public Schools that provides health services to students in schools to support physical and mental well-being.