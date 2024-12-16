WashU Medicine receives $50M for neurosurgery department

St. Louis-based WashU Medicine has renamed its neurosurgery department the Taylor Family Department of Neurosurgery after receiving a $50 million gift from Barbara and Andrew Taylor.

The gift was made in honor of medical care Mr. Taylor, the executive chairman of Enterprise Mobility, received from WashU Medicine neurosurgeons during an undisclosed illness, according to a Dec. 12 news release from WashU Medicine.

The donation will be used to recruit neurosurgeons and neurosurgery researchers, innovate patient care and enhance the department's research capabilities, the release said.

The Taylors have previously donated to WashU Medicine in the support of the Taylor Family Institute for Innovative Psychiatric Research, the Enterprise Mobility Scholars Program and the Taylor Family Center for Student Success.