Cedars-Sinai gets a $35M cardiology donation: 4 things to know

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has received a $35 million donation to advance research and care across interventional cardiology.

Here are four things to know:

1. The funding was given from Martha and Bruce Karsh and the Karsh Family Foundation, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

2. Of the $35 million, $30 million will be used to create the Karsh Division of Interventional Cardiology and $5 million will go toward the establishment of the Karsh Distinguished Chair in Interventional Cardiology. Both gifts go toward Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute.

3. Raj Makkar, MD, is the inaugural director of the Karsh Division of Interventional Cardiology and will serve as the Karsh Distinguished Chair in Interventional Cardiology.

4. "Our interventional cardiology programs are available around the clock to provide urgent care to those who need it most," Dr. Makkar said in the release. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Karsh family, we not only are able to sustain this critical service but also enhance and grow it."





