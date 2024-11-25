New Orleans to award $30M to pediatric well-being program

Children's Hospital New Orleans' ThriveKids Program will receive $30 million in funding from the city over the next decade.

The program is a partnership with NOLA Public Schools, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the hospital. ThriveKids provides health services to students in schools to support physical and mental well-being, the release said.

Launched in 2023, the partnership focuses on mental health, violence prevention, and access to services, resources, and care coordination for students and families.

New Orleans youth experience rates of PTSD four times the national average, and 54% have had someone close to them murdered, the release said. In addressing these challenges, ThriveKids delivered 3,815 counseling sessions in the 2023 to 2024 school year.