Kentucky system raises $125M: 3 things to know

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has raised more than $125.8 million in its largest fundraising campaign in the system's history.

Three things to know:

1. The Onward as One campaign, which launched in 2020, includes gifts from 7,712 donors, according to a Dec. 10 news release from Baptist Health shared with Becker's.

2. The donations will be used to support initiatives including the opening of a medical pavilion at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., which will house cancer care services and surgical suites.

3. Funds also will support the renovation of orthopedic surgery and cardiovascular facilities.