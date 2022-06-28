HCA, UPMC + 4 hospitals planning expansions

Several hospital construction projects recently have been completed, announced or advanced. Becker's Hospital Review has reported on these seven since June 16.

1. Fort Pierce, Fla.-based Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened a $100 million, four-story tower expansion on June 23.

2. Northeast Georgia Health System broke ground June 23 on a new hospital in Dahlonega, Ga. The project has been in the planning stages since 2019, when the previous hospital owner closed its doors.

3. HCA Florida Lake City Hospital is investing $41.4 million to expand. The hospital opened a $5.1 million inpatient wing June 1 and is expanding its emergency department.

4. Lexington-based University of Kentucky HealthCare is seeking to buy 27 acres of property for a medical campus at a cost of $20.3 million. The medical campus could include a regional hospital, a medical office building and other clinical facilities.

5. Houston Methodist broke ground in early June on its 400-bed hospital in Cypress, Texas, which is anticipated to open by 2025.

6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC broke ground on a 17-story hospital June 14, which will have 636 private patient rooms. The project is a $1.5 billion investment.



7. Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, Calif., received unanimous approval from the city council for a $333 million expansion project.